NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

VIS stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

