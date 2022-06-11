NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

