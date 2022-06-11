NFT Alley 1-Day Volume Reaches $58,834.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $9,962.93 and approximately $58,834.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

