Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nielsen by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nielsen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nielsen by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

