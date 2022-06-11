Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

