Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 532,950 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned 0.30% of Nordic American Tankers worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $402.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.63%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

