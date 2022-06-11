Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.15 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 155.15 ($1.94). 262,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 400,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.70 ($1.91).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39.

In related news, insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($9,688.32). Also, insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.20 ($6,269.67). Insiders bought 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,948 over the last 90 days.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

