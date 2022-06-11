Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,424 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

