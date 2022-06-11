O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 1,620,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,497. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

