O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

