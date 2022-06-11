OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCINF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of OCINF opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. OCI has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

