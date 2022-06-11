ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,375.96 or 1.00055025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

