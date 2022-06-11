Offshift Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $250,500.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

