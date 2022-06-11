Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0-460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

