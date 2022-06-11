Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
