Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

