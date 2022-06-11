Ontology Price Hits $0.24 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $205.87 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00068216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00185561 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

