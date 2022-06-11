Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) is Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the period. Oportun Financial makes up 3.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Oportun Financial worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 252,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,606. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

