Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

