ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ORIX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $112.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

