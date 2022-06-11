Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

