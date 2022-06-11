Osino Resources’ (OSIIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OSIIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 16,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

