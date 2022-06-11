Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.22. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 156,028 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

