Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $365,894.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,360.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.09 or 0.05384580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00183799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00554523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00583047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00064181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003757 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,673,477 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

