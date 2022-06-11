Oxygen Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.82 million and $348,640.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,864,241 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.