PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VNQ opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

