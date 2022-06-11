PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

