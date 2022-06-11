PACK Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 18.1% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 214.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

