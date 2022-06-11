PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director Paul W. Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

