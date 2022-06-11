PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. 1,230,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

