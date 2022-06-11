Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock worth $48,373,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

