Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,412,400 shares, an increase of 752.4% from the May 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Pantheon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTHRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 182,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

