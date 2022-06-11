ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $739,969.22

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $739,969.22 and approximately $26.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,594.15 or 0.99872642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

