Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.25.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.97 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

