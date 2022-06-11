PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84). 61,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 192,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.83).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.83. The firm has a market cap of £43.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.96.
PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)
