Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

