Peel Hunt Lowers National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

