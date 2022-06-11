Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 529.8% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 213,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,045. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.