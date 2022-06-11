Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 529.8% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 213,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,045. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.