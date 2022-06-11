Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock worth $33,421,981. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

