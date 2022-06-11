Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Akamai Technologies worth $38,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

