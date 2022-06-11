Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,573 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,573 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

