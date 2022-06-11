Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 158,096 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,096 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

