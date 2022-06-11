Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,504 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,826,000 after purchasing an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

