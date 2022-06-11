Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.