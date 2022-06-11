Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 161,220 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,220 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,614,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

