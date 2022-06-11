Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,597 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ciena worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,684. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

