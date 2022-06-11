PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $191,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

