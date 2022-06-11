Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 280 ($3.51) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PNL stock opened at £484 ($606.52) on Friday. Personal Assets Trust has a 52 week low of £455.60 ($570.93) and a 52 week high of £511.66 ($641.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £493.91 and a 200-day moving average price of £495.20.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £498.48 ($624.66) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($24,361.80).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.