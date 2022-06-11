Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 118,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 634,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

