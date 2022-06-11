Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $142,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

