Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580,934 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $471,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

